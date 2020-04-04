Bubba Wallace is trying to get buff.
Vanity isn’t at the heart of his redoubled fitness regimen; preparation is. Preparation for a schedule that may or may not come to pass, an overloaded NASCAR extravaganza that would be a dream for racing fans and a welcome strain on the bodies and minds of drivers.
With NASCAR officially on pause because of COVID-19 at least until Martinsville on May 9 — a return date that looks increasingly unlikely — the governing body has floated the idea of midweek races and doubleheaders late in the year to try to make up as many events as possible.
“It’s definitely going to be tough on the physical side of things and mental side of things, too,” Wallace said in a conference call this week. “You’re really going to have to position yourself to have the endurance. I’ve definitely been hitting the gym here at the house more than I have in a year or so.”
It’s all just a hope for now, of course. The stay-at-home order from Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam runs through June 10 and prohibits “all public and private in-person gatherings of more than 10 individuals.”
As of Thursday, NASCAR officials had not yet postponed the Martinsville race but released a statement saying they are aware of the order and are assessing rescheduling options.
Whenever NASCAR does come back, drivers anticipate they will be busy.
“We don’t know the exact schedule yet and what’s going to happen, but we have to plan for the most strenuous schedule as possible,” Wallace said. “Getting the upper body right, getting the cardio right and just making sure we can last. It shouldn’t be a problem; we’ll get that day or two reset in between to gain your stamina, confidence and your physical abilities back. It’ll definitely be tough, but it’ll get myself in shape, and that’ll be nice.”
Wallace, whose best finish in four races this season was sixth at Las Vegas, has been passing the time at his Concord, North Carolina, home with virtual racing. He spent thousands of dollars to convert a room above his garage into a gaming paradise, where he can compete in simulated races as well as play “Call of Duty.”
Wallace is one of many past and present drivers participating in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series. Today’s 1 p.m. virtual race will feature Bristol Motor Speedway.
Wallace anticipates a new normal when the series does return in real life. While NASCAR long has been one of the most accessible major sports for fans, competitors will be more wary of personal contact in the future.
“We spread germs like no other,” Wallace said. “Before this pandemic, we were washing our hands and trying to be as clean as we could. But still, it’s crazy just how quick this spread and how quick the outbreak was. I think we’re going to be a lot more on top of things now. The interactions may decrease a little bit, which I think people understand that.”
Even the thought of returning to racing is uplifting. And while he wears out his home gym, Wallace admits he wouldn’t want to be in NASCAR’s position of trying to figure out how to reschedule all the events that have already been lost, much less the ones that could be nixed in the coming weeks.
“All kudos to them for going through that headache,” he said.
For Wallace, a packed schedule would be a throwback to his days of racing Bandoleros and Legend cars when he was about 10 years old. He recalls being in Charlotte on a Monday, Atlanta by Wednesday in Kentucky or Nashville by the weekend.
“Those were the fun days of just sleeping in the back of the pickup truck,” he said. “And the next thing you know, you wake up at a new race track and do it all over again.”