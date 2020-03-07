CONCORD — This season, the basketball courts in Cabarrus County weren’t graced with all the top individual names, at least on a national level, that we’ve been accustomed to seeing in recent years.
But that doesn’t mean Hoopsville, N.C., wasn’t strong.
In fact, this has been one of the best overall seasons, in terms of team success, that the county has experienced in years.
Two county teams won state titles, and two more squads claimed conference championships. And a multitude of local teams won state playoff games.
As a result, this is arguably the toughest time we’ve had determining our Cream of Cabarrus champion.
Here are our final rankings of the season:
1. CFA ACADEMYPreseason ranking: No. 2
In reality, the Eagles could’ve started out the season in our No. 1 spot. After all, they were great last season, and they had a number of top players returning from a 27-win, conference championship-winning team.
Well, all the Eagles did this season was go out and improve upon that, winning a school-record 35 games (35-3) while having another perfect (12-0) Metrolina Athletic Conference campaign.
Oh, and they won that sacred state championship, finishing with 19 straight victories to come out on top in the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association 3A division.
They won the championship game against Fayetteville Village Christian by 20 points.
Coach Frank Cantadore II’s second state title was also the school’s second NCISAA crown, and he knew just how to use the talented Trae Benham, Garrett Hien, Isaac Boothe, Ambaka LeGregam and “The Beast,” Cheick Traore.
After that, Cantadore simply went into his deep bench to produce more magic and expand the whopping leads they already had in most games.
The Eagles proved themselves on a national level during a holiday tournament in Tennessee, and they regularly found higher levels of competition when their opponents in the MAC clearly were not enough for them.
That’s the mark of a champion.
2. CANNON
Preseason ranking: No. 1
We have a confession to make: The Cougars could’ve been our No. 1 team today.
Easily.
We rightfully had them No. 1 in the preseason, and the fact that they eventually moved down to No. 2 later on had nothing to do with anything they did wrong.
Heck, most nights, coach Che Roth’s squad did everything correctly, and the Cougars have multiple levels of hardware to prove it.
For starters, en route to finishing with a 27-6 overall record, the Cougars tore through the competition to win their first conference title in the Charlotte Independent Schools Athletic Association with a perfect 10-0 mark.
Then, they earned a double-round bye in the state tournament and romped their way to the 4A state crown.
Along the way, the Cougars were “box office,” as their roster included the No. 1-ranked point guard in the Class of 2022, Jaden Bradley, who’s being recruited by the likes of North Carolina, Kentucky and other college blue bloods.
They also have Division I recruits in sophomore wing D.J. Nix and junior guard Jarvis Moss, two kids who will shoot you out of the gym and then go dunk on you.
They also had a talented 7-footer in Christian Reeves and the blue-collar elements of point guard Jaylen Dibble and forward Elijah Ormiston.
And guess what?
The only player who won’t be back out of that group is Dibble, a senior.
Everybody else, plus a few other promising players off the bench, will be back to make the Cougars even more dangerous next season.
3. COX MILL
Preseason ranking: No. 5
There was nothing flashy about the Chargers this season.
Nothing.
Unless you count adding two more championship plaques to a trophy case already full of them, playing some of the most hard-nosed defense you’ll see, and sharing the basketball as if they were producing an instructional video.
The cool thing is that’s what the Chargers did all season, and nothing else mattered to them.
We’d say winning with integrity is flashy enough, and pretty much any team would trade highlight-reel plays for victories.
This season, exceeding expectations after the team lost some of the biggest player and coaching names to perform in Cabarrus County over the last decade, Cox Mill maintained its high level of excellence.
The Chargers finished with a 25-4 record and held on to their South Piedmont 3A Conference regular-season and tournament championships.
And just as they have in recent years, the Chargers went deeper into the state playoffs than any Cabarrus County public -school team.
Next season, the conference player of the year (Quave Propst-Allison) and the league’s coach of the year (Ty Johnson) are back, along with nine more players on the 12-man roster. So expect another successful campaign.
The points for flashiness just don’t really matter when you’re doing what this team did.
4. HICKORY RIDGE
Preseason ranking: No. 4
It was a thrill watching this team come together this season.
While many of us (rightfully) harped on just how much Cox Mill exceeded expectations this season, the Ragin’ Bulls were just as impressive in the strides they were surprisingly making against the odds, if not more so.
Hickory Ridge had certainly taken its knocks after joining the powerful Southwestern 4A Conference three years ago, and — to those of us outside the program anyway — there didn’t appear to be any reason to believe things would suddenly change.
But coach Robert Machado and his players tuned all of us out and simply played a high level of basketball that has set the tone for years of success for Hickory Ridge.
With a roster riddled with freshmen, sophomores and juniors playing the most important roles, the Ragin’ Bulls were simply superb. They were long, athletic and played an up-tempo brand of ball that was appealing to fans and produced victories.
This season, they went 21-6 — recording eight more wins than last season and the most in program history — and claimed a share of the SW4A regular-season title. The Bulls stubbed their hooves in the conference tournament semifinals but still earned a first-round bye in the Class 4A state playoffs.
Hickory Ridge lost in the second round to Greensboro Grimsley in overtime, but clearly the foundation has been laid for more high-level basketball in Harrisburg.
The Bulls will threaten for our No. 1 spot next season.
5. A.L. BROWN
Preseason ranking: No. 3
When Cox Mill coach Ty Johnson led his team to a second-round playoff victory over Winston-Salem Parkland a few weeks ago, while describing the Mustangs, one of his statements spoke volumes about a Cabarrus County rival.
“(Parkland), along with (A.L.) Brown, is the best team I’ve seen in 3A this season,” Johnson said.
“Yes, I think A.L. Brown is that good,” Johnson went on to say. “They’re definitely one of the best teams in the state, I believe.”
High praise.
The Wonders didn’t actually end the season with any championship hardware, but they were indeed a special team.
They finished with an 18-9 overall record and tied for second in the South Piedmont 3A Conference with a 6-4 mark. They were the only league team to beat Cox Mill, and they reached the finals of the SPC tournament.
And, man, were they fun to watch.
The final A.L. Brown team to play for coach Shelwyn Klutz, who resigned after 23 seasons last week, the Wonders had talented players all over the floor, whether it was in the backcourt or the frontcourt, and they played hard.
A.L. Brown’s season ended in the second round of the 3A playoffs with a loss at Gastonia Hunter Huss, but the impact of this season will last a very long time for the Wonders and their fans.
6. CENTRAL CABARRUS
Preseason ranking: Not ranked
You have to give it to coach Jim Baker’s bunch: The Vikings never stopped fighting.
Central Cabarrus finished with a 17-10 overall record this season and tied for second in the SPC, which certainly is something to be proud of.
But the Vikings were oh so close to being so much better, and they endured some close losses that might dishearten lesser teams. Yet the Vikings consistently showed up and played hard, including a string of games that followed the highly publicized shooting death of the young cousin of two key players, Da’Jon Johnson and Tre Bost.
Toward the end of the season, the most critical point, things really seemed to come together for the Vikings, who had a pair of all-conference players in Christian Cornish and Zachary Bessette.
Central Cabarrus eventually went on to earn its first playoff win in a decade.