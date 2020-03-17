CONCORD — It was one heck of a coming-out-party for Quave Propst-Allison and Ty Johnson.
In his first season as a starter for the Cox Mill Chargers, Propst-Allison walked away as the 2019-20 South Piedmont 3A Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
Meanwhile, in his first year at the helm at Cox Mill, Ty Johnson was named the SPC Coach of the Year.
Johnson came to the Concord school from West Brunswick High and led the Chargers to a 10-0 record in SPC play and their third league title in as many seasons.
The 6-foot-1 Propst-Allison led Cox Mill in scoring (15.9 points) and assists (4.3), and was the team’s second-leading rebounder (6.1).
Propst-Allison was one of three Chargers to earn all-conference honors, along with senior guard Wesley Poindexter and senior forward Bailey Gentile.
Like Cox Mill, league runner-up A.L. Brown had three players chosen for the all-conference team: seniors J.D. Glenn and Amari Grier, and sophomore Kheni Briggs.
Central Cabarrus’s Zach Bessette and Christian Cornish earned All-SPC slots.
The remaining spots on the all-conference squad went to Concord’s Nijel Robinson, Jay M. Robinson’s Justin Boateng and Northwest Cabarrus’ Jahbori Raines.