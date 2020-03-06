GREENSBORO — Back home again.
Finally.
The long wait between tournaments will finally end when the 67th ACC men’s basketball tournament returns to Greensboro next week.
The craziest season we’ve seen in a generation or more will end in a familiar setting, the arena that has hosted the tournament more than any other and in a city that respects it more than any other.
This will be something of an old-ACC gathering with the original members and the newer members alike coming here for a homecoming of sorts in what could be the most important ACC Tournament the city has ever hosted.
This is nothing less than an audition. A new tournament rotation will be announced sooner rather than later, and there are no guarantees that Greensboro will be in that rotation.
That would be a blow to a city that has hosted the tournament far more times than any other. It would have an economic impact, but more than that, it would be a blow to our civic pride.
We run this tournament like we own it. Which, in the old days, we did. Those days are over.
John Swofford, the conference commissioner since 1997, agreed that it’s a pivotal time for the league and for the tournament and an opportunity for the ACC and Greensboro to do what no other league or city can do.
“You can’t replicate history and tradition,” Swofford said. “Greensboro, and the venue here, has something that you don’t feel anywhere else. To me that’s something very valuable. A lot of the years when it evolved into something really extraordinary, a lot of those tournaments were here. That’s what gives it that history and tradition.”
And while the intention will be to showcase the league’s long ties with Greensboro, there’s nothing quaint about an ACC Tournament in the Greensboro Coliseum.
“It’s the biggest building we go to,” Swofford said.
So for the first time since 2015, after going to Washington and then to Brooklyn twice and then Charlotte last year, the tournament comes home to the best basketball arena in the country and the people who have made it the best conference basketball tournament in the country.
“And it will be nice to sleep in our own beds and not get on airplanes,” Swofford said.
The tourists will experience the old-school approach to this event, the hospitality, the warmth of the community and the mobilization of an entire town that pitches in to make it happen.
“It’s something to behold,” Swofford said.
In 2015, when Notre Dame won the tournament here, Carolina coach Roy Williams addressed that same uncertainty.
“It feels different,” he said. “It’s a new conference now.”
Paul Brazeau, the ACC’s senior associate commissioner for men’s basketball, said the announcement for future league tournaments is forthcoming and that Greensboro’s place in the rotation could very well be determined in the coming days.
“We’re going to have a lot of people here who have never seen an ACC Tournament in Greensboro," Brazeau said, "and a lot of those people will be the ones making the decisions where future tournaments will be held.”
That’s why this is the most important ACC Tournament in the history of Greensboro.
Brazeau said nine ACC athletics directors have come into the league since 2015. There are school presidents and coaches who have never experienced an ACC Tournament in the city that has hosted the event 27 times.
Two of those new ADs are in North Carolina. Boo Corrigan, in his first year at N.C. State, knows this tournament well, and he has fond memories of the old days when his father, the late Eugene Corrigan, was the commissioner of the league.
“I came here in my dad’s first or second year,” he said. “It was a totally different building, smaller and intimate. You were on top of one another, and that was great. There were eight schools at the time. It was a different feel. When Carolina won, you’d see more Carolina blue coming in. When Duke won, you’d see Duke blue, and when State won, you’d see all that red.”
There are more colors now from far-flung schools that weren’t there in the 1980s and '90s, but Corrigan doesn’t see that as a bad thing.
“Greensboro really cares, and we all know that going back is important,” he said. “It’s great to see where you came from. Regardless of what happens, you can only come from one place. But I’m also excited for the people from Louisville or Syracuse. They’re all your brothers and sisters. Let’s move forward as one. This is who we are.”
John Currie, the first-year AD at Wake Forest, remembers Greensboro tournaments from his time as a Wake student.
“Greensboro is home to some of the best moments in Wake Forest and ACC basketball history,” he said. ”In my first year back in the ACC and my home state after 19 years away, I’m excited that both our tournaments are right here in the heart of Tobacco Road basketball country.”
The league has changed. The fans have changed. And despite having hosted it 27 times, old-school traditions only get you so far these days.
“The fans now are looking for something more,” Swofford said. “The in-arena entertainment aspect of those kinds of events, more is expected by today’s fans because that’s what they experience at other events, on campus or in the pros or in any kind of entertainment event. It changes the expectations of the overall event. Arenas have changed. A lot of newer facilities with high-end boxes, high-end food availability and those kinds of things that are good, but I also think it’s good for our tournament to not have exactly the same feel everywhere it goes. I think it’s better that it doesn’t.”
There was a time when the ACC wanted its tournament to be “the biggest thing in town” for a week. A while that sentiment hasn’t changed, the reality has. In Brooklyn, Washington or even Charlotte, it’s simply not the biggest thing in town.
In Greensboro, it is and always has been.
When the schools arrive, some with decision-makers having never been here, the city will do what it’s always done, somewhat modernized but still clinging to the past.
Swofford will hold a brunch at Sedgefield for all the ADs and presidents, taking them back to where it all began, a history lesson if you will.
“One of the things we’ve talked about with the Sports Foundation is making sure that those who are here for the first time are well aware of what Greensboro is, what the history and tradition of the tournament and the league is in terms of the founding of the conference and the conference being here since 1953,” he said. “We want them to have a first-hand experience of that, not only for the newer schools but for newer people at schools who have been a part of the league for a long, long time.”
But, he said, the league’s founding principles are the same now as 67 years ago. Yes, the footprint is larger and the fans have changed and the event is bigger. And while he believes the future rotation of host cities will largely remain the same, with Greensboro included in some form or fashion, it’s important that the city embrace the change while holding to its traditions.
This is a huge week for Greensboro, as big as ever. But it’s not a time to try to be something we’re not.
We are who we are. There are just more of us.
This is Greensboro’s week to work, not show off.
“You don’t necessarily preach it; you show it,” Swofford said.